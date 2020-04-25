e-paper
Karnataka Health Minister initiates plasma therapy trial at BMC Victoria Hospital

Karnataka Health Minister initiates plasma therapy trial at BMC Victoria Hospital

Sriramulu was accompanied by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:18 IST
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Karnataka Health minister inaugurates plasma therapy trials in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Health minister inaugurates plasma therapy trials in Bengaluru. (Twitter)
         

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Saturday initiated Phase I clinical trials to use plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients at city-based BMC Victoria Hospital.



“Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe COVID-19 infected patients. BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind,” Sriramulu said in a tweet.

“I wish our team of doctors at BMC Victoria hospital and team led by Dr US Vishal Rao a great success. This will be a torchbearer in our fight against Corona,” he said in another tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which include 152 discharged or cured patients and 18 deaths.

