e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka state election commission postpones gram panchayat polls

Karnataka state election commission postpones gram panchayat polls

The state election commission in a release said that due to the current ‘extraordinary circumstances’ prevalent because of the pandemic they have arrived at this decision under article 243 – K of the Constitution.

bengaluru Updated: May 28, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
This decision has been taken after adequate examination and consideration due to Covid-19 pandemic spread. (AP Photo)
This decision has been taken after adequate examination and consideration due to Covid-19 pandemic spread. (AP Photo)
         

The Karnataka state election commission has decided to temporarily postpone the elections scheduled for the gram panchayats in the state. This decision has been taken after adequate examination and consideration due to Covid-19 pandemic spread.

The state election commission in a release said that due to the current ‘extraordinary circumstances’ prevalent because of the pandemic they have arrived at this decision under article 243 – K of the Constitution. A decision would be taken in the near future when elections can be held.

There are 6025 gram panchayats in the state of which the term of 5800 of them expires in June. The state government had requested the election commission on March 30 itself to postpone the polls. However, both Congress and JDS had opposed BJP’s plea to postpone the polls claiming that the saffron party planned to seize control of gram panchayats by nominating its party workers as administrators with the help of deputy commissioners.

tags
top news
‘On China border row, New Delhi won’t compromise on national security’: MEA
‘On China border row, New Delhi won’t compromise on national security’: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
12 IndiGo passengers who travelled on four flights test positive for Covid-19
12 IndiGo passengers who travelled on four flights test positive for Covid-19
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Pak diplomat accused of trafficking sets up diplomatic row with Zimbabwe: Report
Pak diplomat accused of trafficking sets up diplomatic row with Zimbabwe: Report
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In