Home / Bengaluru / Relatives torch ambulance after Covid-19 patient dies in Karnataka hospital

Relatives torch ambulance after Covid-19 patient dies in Karnataka hospital

In the incident, health workers were also said to have been manhandled and a constable present at the hospital was injured in the incident.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:14 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Relatives and friends who had gathered near the hospital apparently felt that the man had not got the right treatment and started manhandling some of the healthcare workers. (HT Photo)
Upset over his death, relatives of a 55-year-old Covid-19 positive man set fire to an ambulance and resorted to stone pelting at the Belgavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) in Karnataka late on Wednesday night.

In the melee, health workers were also said to have been manhandled and a constable present at the hospital was injured in the incident.

The patient was said to have been admitted on July 19 with severe breathing problems and when a test was conducted was found to be Covid-19 positive. Relatives and friends who had gathered near the hospital apparently felt that the man had not got the right treatment and started manhandling some of the healthcare workers. Angered, they went out and set a ‘108’ ambulance service vehicle on fire.

Fire and police personnel were rushed to the scene. The situation was subsequently brought under control. A case has been registered in the APMC police station. Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the incident and behaviour was reprehensible. “Why are they destroying public property? What did the ambulance do? That too when health care workers are working day and night. I have asked authorities to take the strictest action against culprits,” said Sudhakar.

The Belgavi city police commissioner Dr Thyagarajan said a case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the culprits.

