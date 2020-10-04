e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / 6 including BJP worker booked in MP for observing black day on Gandhi jayanti

6 including BJP worker booked in MP for observing black day on Gandhi jayanti

The BJP worker and others had put up objectionable posters deriding Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

bhopal Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:16 IST
Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .(Getty Images)
         

Six people including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker were booked on Saturday for allegedly promoting enmity by observing a ‘black day’ on the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi in Bundelkhand region’s Chhatarpur, 344 km northeast of Bhopal, said police.

“An FIR was registered under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) against Rajesh Agrawal, Prashant Mehto, Pankaj Pipapriya and three others, all residents of Chhatarpur, on the complaint of one Abhilekh Khare, a resident of Chhatarpur on Saturday,” said Chhatarpur superintendent of police, Sachin Sharma. He added that no arrest has been made so far.

The police officer said that Mehto, Agrawal and Pipariya, with three others, had put up objectionable posters on a rotary in Chhatarpur city on Friday, calling it a black day.

“In the posters, they wrote objectionable words and made false statements about Gandhiji,” said Sharma.

Also Read: MP cops abused and turned away gang-rape victim, booked for delaying FIR

Chhatarpur district Congress spokesperson and complainant Abhilekh Khare said, “These people are from BJP and its parental organisation. They are promoting animosity among people by posting objectionable comments. On Friday, they not only put up demeaning posters but also shared it widely on social media and tried to create a rift between people of two religions.”

BJP’s Chhatarpur district president Malkhan Singh said the party doesn’t approve of such acts.

Also Read: High court’s order may impact campaigning for MP bypolls, details here

“Mahatma Gandhi is our idol. We don’t approve of any such act like observing a back day on October 2 and we condemn it, whosoever might have done it. I don’t know about the association of the accused with the BJP, but if they are in the party, then we will take disciplinary action against them.”

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
China wants Bangladesh to align strategies, promote Belt and Road projects
China wants Bangladesh to align strategies, promote Belt and Road projects
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In