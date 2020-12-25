AIMIM readies to enter MP politics with local body polls; survey tests water

bhopal

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen or AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, is planning to enter Madhya Pradesh politics with a foray in local body elections, to be held in January and February 2021, said a party official. But before the electoral plunge, the party is busy conducting a survey in Muslim-dominated areas to find where it stands in the state, said Naem Ansari, acting state president of AIMIM.

Ansari said the survey was being conducted in at least 20 districts of Malwa-Nimar and the central region of MP under the guidance of Syed Minhajuddin, AIMIM leader and councillor of Greater Hyderabad Nagar Nigam.

An initial survey was conducted a few months ago to find out if people were looking for an alternative to the Congress, BJP, BSP and SP. Ansari said the survey, including in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, revealed that people want a new option. The latest survey is being conducted to find out if people see AIMIM as an option to fill the political void revealed in the previous survey, said Ansari.

The findings of the survey, to be completed soon, will be discussed with party president Asaduddin Owaisi, he added.

Ansari claimed that some well-known MP politicians of different political parties are in touch with AIMIM and they wanted it to emerge as the third option in the state.

The party is asking some basic questions about AIMIM, its leaders and what people want from them, said a leader familiar with the survey.

AIMIM established its office in MP for the first time in 2015. After winning five seats in Bihar assembly election held in November this year, the party is looking to extend its presence in other states including MP and West Bengal, said the leader.