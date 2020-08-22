e-paper
Heavy rainfall lashes parts of western Madhya Pradesh, low-lying areas flooded

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of western Madhya Pradesh, low-lying areas flooded

In the last 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 210 mm of rainfall, Indore received 263 mm and Sehore recorded 316 mm, which is the highest in Madhya Pradesh, an official from India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Bhopal office told news agency PTI.

bhopal Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:40 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Incidents of waterlogging were reported in several parts of Bhopal, particularly from low-lying areas, a fire department official said.
Heavy rains inundated low-lying areas in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially those in the western parts of the state, affecting normal life, officials said on Saturday.

Incessant rainfall in the western districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Sehore, since Friday has sent small rivers and nullahs into spate, they added.

In the last 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 210 mm of rainfall, Indore received 263 mm and Sehore recorded 316 mm, which is the highest in Madhya Pradesh, an official from India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Bhopal office told news agency PTI. Monsoon is likely to remain active over the course of the next two days in the western region, the official added.

Incidents of waterlogging were reported in several parts of Bhopal, particularly from low-lying areas, a fire department official said. Roads in some areas of the state capital were submerged following the downpour. Authorities said Shahpura Lake started overflowing following incessant rains.

Meanwhile, sluice gates of Bhopal’s Upper Lake were opened on Saturday morning following a rise in water levels, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudary said. “Inflow from streams in the catchment areas is causing the water levels to rise in Upper Lake”, Choudhary said.

The downstream of Bhadbhada Dam, which is at the southeast corner of the Upper Lake has been issued an alert, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

