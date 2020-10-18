e-paper
Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife and daughter, cuts bodies into 22 pieces

Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife and daughter, cuts bodies into 22 pieces

Rewa district’s superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Singh said the accused Chindalal Saket got into an argument with his wife on Wednesday, suspecting her of infidelity. He then attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, Singh said.

bhopal Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The accused was arrested on Thursday when he was trying to dispose of the body parts.
The accused was arrested on Thursday when he was trying to dispose of the body parts.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district for allegedly killing his wife and toddler daughter and chopping their bodies into 22 pieces, police said.

The district’s superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Singh said the accused Chindalal Saket got into an argument with his wife on Wednesday, suspecting her of infidelity. He then attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, Singh said. “Saket slit his wife’s throat. He then strangled his one-year-old daughter because she was crying and cut the two bodies into 22 pieces,” the SP said and added that Saket has confessed to the crime.

The accused was arrested on Thursday when he was trying to dispose of the body parts. “He was carrying the body parts in a cloth to a forest area when the villagers stopped him after noticing a foul smell. When they checked the cloth, they found parts of his daughter’s body,” Singh said.

The accused was produced before a court on Friday and was remanded to judicial remand.

