e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family die after stepbrother allegedly sets house on fire

Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family die after stepbrother allegedly sets house on fire

According to villagers, the stepbrother poured kerosene oil on the house and set it on fire around 2am on Thursday

bhopal Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A man, his wife and teenaged daughter burned to death, while his teenaged son was seriously injured, after the man’s stepbrother allegedly set their house on fire over a property dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, 656km east of Bhopal, early Thursday, police said.

After setting the house on fire, the stepbrother allegedly hanged himself in his room, said ML Solanki, superintendent of police, Anuppur.

The injured teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Shahdol district hospital, said the SP.

Also Read: 1 dead, 45 injured as bus carrying marriage party overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria

Solanki said the door to the house was found locked from the outside. The deceased man’s brother said, “Our stepbrother had been fighting with my brother over property for a long time. On Wednesday night too, they had a fight over some issue.”

“According to villagers, the stepbrother poured kerosene oil on the house and set it on fire around 2am on Thursday. Later, he went to his house and killed himself. The villagers tried to douse the fire and some rushed to nab him, but he was found dead,” said Solanki.

Police are investigating the matter.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar
2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In