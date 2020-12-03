‘People in possession of agriculture land up to 2 acres for 50 years to become owners’: CM Chouhan

bhopal

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:08 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that the families in possession of agriculture land up to 2 acres for the past 50 years will be awarded patta (lease) for their ownership of the land, as per the state government’s official communiqué.

Chouhan’s announcement came during a programme held at Nasrullahganj in Sehore district, his home district. The CM transferred Rs 100 crore to the bank accounts of about 5 lakh farmers under Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Under the scheme, a farmer is supposed to get Rs 4,000 every year in two instalments of Rs 2,000 each in addition to Rs 6,000 under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, as per the communiqué.

Chouhan said, “I decide in this farmers panchayat that those who own agriculture land for 50 years whether they are brahmins, kshatriya, vaishyas or from the backward classes, they all will be made owners of the land by awarding lease (patta) to them.”

Chouhan said, “the speculations about the closure of mandis and discontinuation of support price system are misleading and untrue. Farmers should not pay attention to such speculations.”

He said the farm laws introduced by the central government would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of lakhs of farmers in the state and will double their income by 2022.

He said, “With the new farm laws, farmers will have the freedom to sell their produce anywhere. The speculations of closure of mandis are misleading and utter nonsense. Farmers are being misguided that the support price system will be discontinued. As long as I am alive, support price system will not be discontinued.”

He said, “my government is the government of farmers and in the last 8 months more than Rs 25,000 crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers under various government schemes. Copies related to farming, et cetera., will now be available online and invitation by the revenue board management system for appearing in revenue courts, including mutation, will be made online.”

He said, “my government has resumed the welfare schemes for the poor, which were discontinued by the previous government and now budget will be given for the schemes as per the population of the poor in the state. Many farmers are in debt due to the previous government’s loan waiver scheme. Such farmers need not worry. The state government will pay the interest for that period and farmers will be freed of the burden of interest.”