Piqued over bribe demand farmer ties buffalo to officer’s vehicle

Upset over a demand of Rs 50,000 bribe by a naib tehsildar (Revenue department officer) to transfer his land, a farmer in Tikamgarh district came with his buffalo and tied it to the officer’s official vehicle at the Khargapur tehsil office on Saturday afternoon, much to the amusement of all those present there.

Tikamgarh is situated some 270 km north east of Bhopal.

Talking to local media persons Laxmi Yadav (50) alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 1 lakh as a bribe and he had already paid Rs 50,000 to him to get his land transferred in his name on papers.

“As I did not have any cash left, I gave him my buffalo,” he said.

Tikamgarh collector Saurav Kumar Suman said, “I have come to know of this incident and have ordered SDM Baldevgarh to inquire the matter. The farmer has submitted his written complaint. The SDM will also inquire into whether the farmer’s case had been deliberately kept pending. A strict action will be taken on both counts – delay in transferring land and bribery – if charges are found to be true.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 14:19 IST