Retired IAF officer's body found in semi-burnt state, police suspect murder

Retired IAF officer’s body found in semi-burnt state, police suspect murder

The police said that although the body of the retired officer was found in a burnt condition, there was no sign of fire in the car.

bhopal Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:12 IST
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Chhindwara
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district suspect that a retired Indian Air Force officer, whose semi burnt dead body was found in a car in the district on Sunday afternoon, was murdered by someone. However, a post-mortem report is still awaited, said a police officer on Monday.

According to the police, deceased Rajesh Sahu, 53, who lived in a housing colony in Bhopal, left for Chhindwara on Saturday to see his parents who live at Guraiya Marg in Chhindwara city. However, his dead body was found in his car in a semi burnt condition away from the road in a 20-foot deep ditch between Jhirpa and Rainikheda under Mahuljhir police station on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the deceased retired as an Air Force officer. However, they were trying to know from which rank he retired from service.

Also read: India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched

Additional superintendent of police (SP), Chhindwara Sanjeev Uike said, “The dead body has been found in suspicious circumstances. The body of the retired Air Force officer is found burnt but there is no sign of fire in the car. There is a possibility that someone murdered him and pushed the car into the ditch. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.”

(With input from Sachin Pandey in Chhindwara)

