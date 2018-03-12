Sand mining mafia shot at farmer in MP’s Chhatarpur district

Sand mining mafia allegedly shot at a farmer in Chhatarpur district, injuring him. The farmer was opposing passing of vehicle ferrying mined sand through his agriculture field.

Police said in Chhatarpur’s Sadna village farmer Bharat Tiwari along with his wife, two sons and a daughter was at his agriculture field irrigating his wheat crop on Sunday. It was when Brajesh Tiwari and Vinod Tiwari were returning with tractor-trolleys loaded with illegally mined sand from a nearby river. An argument started between them and the farmer over passing of the vehicle through Tiwari’s agriculture field .

The accused were furious as to why farmer had irrigated the field and made it wet. The argument heated up and one of the accused shot two shots from his katta (country made pistol) at the farmer and his son Rajkumar. Both the gunshots missed their targets.

After this the farmer ran towards the accused during which the accused again fired at the farmer, which hit his leg. The farmer was rushed to the Chhatarpur district hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the accused had previously beaten up a scheduled caste farmer Nandi Ahirwar over passing their vehicle through his field.

Chhatarpur additional superintendent of police Jairaj Kuber said a search was on for both the accused.

“The statement of the farmer is being recorded. These accused are wanted criminals and Bamitha police station officer has been issued a notice as to how these wanted criminals were operating freely in his area. Action will also be taken against police station officer”, he said.