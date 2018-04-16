SP state chief charged with indulging in power theft

Samajvadi Party state unit chief in Madhya Pradesh has allegedly been found involved in a power theft at his residence.

The power theft was detected during a raid conducted by a vigilance team of MP East Zone Power Distribution Company on Friday evening. However, the matter came to light on Sunday only.

The SP state unit chief Gauri Singh Yadav has denied that there was any power theft at his residence and said he will move the court against the power distribution company officials for defaming him as a part of a political conspiracy.

According to GD Tripathi, superintending engineer (SE) of the power distribution company, the raiding team found that the power connection to the residence of Yadav at Purveayu Tauri locality at Sagar was for a single phase but there were three air conditioned machines running at his residence. Later, it was detected that the electricity was drawn from the electric pole nearby directly and illegally.

Tripathi said a case under section 135 of Electricity Act, 2003 was registered against Gauri Yadav and a fine of about Rs 1.35 lakh was slapped on him. On Saturday, a team was sent to his house again but the house was found locked.

SP state unit president Gauri Singh Yadav said the power distribution company had taken a one-sided action against him despite the fact that he was paying the electricity bills regularly.

He said the three-phase line from the electricity pole was drawn not by him but by the civic body’s ward member for street lighting.

“It’s a political conspiracy against me hatched at the behest of state government and I will fight against it. I will move the court”, he added.