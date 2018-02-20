Two deaths at Tekanpur Academy in one day

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly committed suicide while another died of cardiac arrest on Monday at BSF’s Tekanpur training academy, in Gwalior district.

“Constable Sumit Kumar, 32, a resident of Etawah, UP committed suicide in the wee hours of Monday by shooting himself with his service INSAS rifle. He shot himself in the lower jaw and bullet passed through his head,” said DBS Bhadoriya, sub-divisional officer of police, Dabra in Gwalior.

Bhadoriya said police found in the preliminary investigation that Kumar was in depression for the past few days.

As per the SDoP, Sumit’s father Omprakash Kumar told police that Sumit called him on Sunday evening and was sounding under depression. “In his statement, deceased’s father Omprakash told us that Sumit talked over phone to him and told him ‘Papa you have to come to take me’. He did not understand what he his son was trying to say and before we could talk to his son again he committed suicide,” said Bhadoriya.

Sumit’s body was handed over to his father and brother on Monday evening.

According to BSF sources, Sumit was at present on duty at the tactical wing of BSF academy as a security assistant to an officer.

“Sumit was on duty from 12 midnight to 3 AM on Monday. When at 3 AM, constable Swadesh Kumar came to replace him, he was found in a pool of blood. Swadesh informed the chief medical officer Dr Amit Butola who declared the constable dead. Sumit had returned to his duty on February 12 only after availing a day leave and he was in continuous depression from then,” said BSF sources.

Another BSF constable Mahendra Singh who hailed from Punjab reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon. Singh was on duty when he got unconscious and was frothing in his mouth. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

The SDoP said there was no suspicion over Singh’s death as per medical reports.