Zero cases of mass copying in class 10 and class 12 examinations in MPBSE

There were zero cases of mass copying, no leaks on Whatsapp and 0.019 % cases of individual copying in the class 10 and class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which concluded on Tuesday. Over 19 lakh students wrote the examinations.

SR Mohanty, chairperson Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE) in a press conference said as many as 2085 cases of copying were reported which was just 0.019 % of the total 19 lakh students who appeared in the examinations. “This is the lowest number of copying cases that have been reported in the state so far”, he said

Of 19 lakh students, over 11 lakh appeared for class 10 and over 7 lakh in class 12 examinations.

Mohanty said the menace of mass copy, a common phenomenon in Chambal region, had been ended, as the Board took many strict measures this time including ensuring no person, except for students and the examination staff, is present within 100 metres of the examination centres.

“Collectors and superintendents of police in the district did an excellent job”, he said.

Mohanty said most of the individual cases of copying were reported from Morena (767 cases), Betul (126) and Dindori (106) districts. “Seven districts reported zero cases of copying and 18 districts less than 10 cases each”, he said.

Mohanty said for the first time they organised the examination of nearly 2000 differently-abled students under a separate schedule with three-day gap between two papers. “Their examinations will conclude by April 20”, he said.

Mohanty said before examinations, over 1900 students were counselled.

He said the Board through experts was also conducting psychometric tests of 500 students at a model school for checking depressive and suicidal tendencies in the students before examinations. “This will help us to frame guidelines for the school in the entire state”, he said.