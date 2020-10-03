e-paper
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance

bihar-election Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020(PTI)
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance in Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the Congress has announced on Saturday. “All components of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav,” Bihar Congress leader Avinash Pandey said, as reported by ANI.

According to the seat-sharing agreement that has been agreed upon by the alliance partners ahead of the three-phase election starting on October 28, the RJD will contest in 144 seats, while the Congress will contest from 70 seats. The Left parties will be contesting in 29 seats. The second and the third phase of the election will be held on November 3 and 7.

Here is a detailed breakdown of seats

1. RJD will accommodate Mukesh Sahni’s VIP and JMM in its quota of 144 seats

2. Congress to get 70 seats besides contesting by-poll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

3. CPI(M) will contest on 4 seats

4. CPI will contest on 6 seats.

5. CPI(ML) will contest on 19 seats

Out of 243 constituencies, 71 will go to the polls in the first phase, nomination filing for which is going on between October 1 and October 8.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also likely to announce a seat-sharing agreement by evening.

