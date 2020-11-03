e-paper
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BSF official dies of heart attack at polling booth

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BSF official dies of heart attack at polling booth

The 55-year-old deceased has been identified as K R Bhai, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat. He was posted with the BSF in Gujarat and was deployed at a polling station in the Lalganj constituency in Vaishali district where voting is in progress Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hajipur
On reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead, hospital sources said.
On reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead, hospital sources said.
         

A Sub Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) on duty at a polling booth in the Lalganj assembly seat died of heart attack Tuesday, police and hospital sources said.

The security man felt acute pain in chest while he was on duty at booth number 191 following which he was taken to Hajipur sadar hospital, they said.

On reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead, the sources added.

The 55-year-old deceased has been identified as K R Bhai, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat.

He was posted with the BSF in Gujarat and was deployed at a polling station in the Lalganj constituency in Vaishali district where voting is in progress.

The town police has recorded statement of the BSF personnel in this connection, the sources said.

