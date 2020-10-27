e-paper
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chainpur and Ramgarh among more keenly contested seats

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chainpur and Ramgarh among more keenly contested seats

Bihar’s 243 assembly seats will go to the polls in three phases starting October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10

bihar-election Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:24 IST
Prasun K Mishra
Prasun K Mishra
Hindustan Times, Bhabhua
Security personnel carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) arrive on the eve of first phase of Bihar Assembly Election.
Security personnel carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) arrive on the eve of first phase of Bihar Assembly Election. (PTI)
         

Chainpur and Ramgarh are among the more keenly contested assembly constituencies that are scheduled to go to the polls in the first phase of the polling in Bihar on Wednesday. Brij Kishor Bind, a three-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker and a minister in chief minister Nitish Kumar’s government, is hoping to retain Chainpur. He is facing a stiff challenge from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Mohammad Zama Khan, who lost the 2015 election to the minister by a narrow margin of 671 votes. Khan is banking on the Dalit-Kushwaha-Muslim vote to wrest the seat. A sizable number of Yadav voters are also backing Khan, making the contest tougher for Bind.

Independent candidate Niraj Pandey has added to Bind’s woes as he trying to attract Brahmin as well as Tribal voters.

Congress’s Prakash Kumar Singh, the youngest among the 19 candidates, is expected to get votes from his Rajput community, and a section of Brahmins as well as Muslims and Yadavs.

Diwan Arshad Husain Khan, an influential leader, is contesting as an independent after the Congress denied him a ticket. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has campaigned for him that he expects will get him Dalit votes.

Sudhakar Singh, the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s state president Jagdanand Singh, is hoping to carry forward his father’s legacy by wresting the Ramgarh seat from BJP’s Ashok Kumar. Jagadand Singh won the seat six times in a row before getting elected as a member of Parliament from Buxar in 2009.

BSP’s Ambika Singh Yadav is among other prominent 12 candidates contesting the seat.

Sudhakar Singh and Ashok Kumar are banking on their Rajput and other upper caste voters who appear to be divided. The RJD’s traditional Muslim-Yadav voter base, too, looks fractured as BSP candidate Ambika Singh is a Yadav.

Bihar’s 243 assembly seats will go to the polls in three phases and the results will be declared on November 10.

