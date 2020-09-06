Bihar Assembly Election: Nitish Kumar’s virtual rally to launch JD(U)’s poll campaign

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:29 IST

Chief minister Nitish Kumar who is also the Janata Dal (United) national president is set to launch the party’s poll campaign for the Bihar assembly election with a much-hyped virtual rally on Monday to connect with lakhs of people through its dedicated digital platform JDUlive.com.

The rally, which will begin at 11.30 am, was originally planned for September 6, but it was postponed by a day due to a week-long national mourning following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Ahead of the virtual rally, posters and banners have dotted the main roads in Patna and various towns to create the poll buzz, which was hitherto missing. Named ‘Nischal Samvad’, it sends the message across that Nitish Kumar is the man for Bihar. “Nyay ke saath tarakki, Nitish ki baat pakki (Development with justice, that is what makes Nitish’s words assuring),” says the slogan.

The JD(U)’s allies in the NDA are also waiting for the speech particularly after Nitish Kumar has given the green light to induct sitting MLAs from other parties in the run up to election to strengthen the party’s position and the ongoing tug of war with LJP chief Chirag Paswan. NDA leaders insist that the alliance is united, but their respective posturings have been quite different.

JD(U) leaders are upbeat that the virtual rally would set the tone for the forthcoming assembly elections when Kumar will contest for a seventh term as CM. A senior party leader, who did not want to be quoted, said that around 1.10 lakh party cadres will link up for the rally, while over 20-lakh people have been sent messages to join it. All preparations have been made at the ’Karpoori Sabhagar’ in the party’s office.

“The virtually rally will set a new benchmark, as elections are taking place in difficult times due to twin scourge of floods and Covid-19, just as Kumar’s three terms have set a new benchmark for Bihar with his concept of development with justice to ensure that the fruits of progress reached all sections in

equal measure. He is the man Bihar needs, because he is the man Bihar has reposed trust in election after election,” said the JD-U leader.

The digital platform, which the party insiders claim is one of its kind for any political outfit in the country, has been developed by a group of IITians from Bihar keeping in mind the limited scope for campaigning on the ground and detailed Covid-9 guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

“The platform can easily evolve as a dedicated communication channel to engage not just with party cadres but also the general public. In this context, a Live.tv menu on the portal is to enable any person to share any positive video or news item which, upon approval by the portal’s administrator, can get posted online. This is the need of the hour to think differently,” said water resources minister Sanjay Jha, who has been involved with the technological makeover of the party.

Another JD-U leader said that the entry to the party office will be limited, though some senior leaders and party cadres will be there. Other senior leaders, including MPs, ministers, MLAs and MLCs, will be on two-way communication from their respective locations.

“It has been a massive exercise to train party leaders and cadres down the line to the booth level for the virtual rally. Tomorrow is a big day. After that it will be a regular feature,” he added.