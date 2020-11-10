e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Election 2020: BJP emerges as single-largest party in NDA

Bihar Election 2020: BJP emerges as single-largest party in NDA

Initial trends suggest the NDA has established an early lead in 53 of the 243 seats in Bihar assembly

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:52 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
Election officers at a counting centre in Patna on Tuesday.
Election officers at a counting centre in Patna on Tuesday.(AP)
         

Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver Bihar for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ?

PM Modi addressed 12 meetings in the three-phase Bihar elections, which covered 99 of the 243-member legislative assembly in the state.

He addressed three, nine and three public rallies each in the first, second and third phase, respectively.

The polling was held on October 28, November 3 and 7.

Initial trends suggest the NDA has established an early lead in 53 of these seats and the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the multi-cornered contest.

Also Read: Full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

Of the NDA allies, the BJP contested on 110 seats, senior ally Janata Dal (United) (115), Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (11) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (7).

In the 2015 assembly polls, the BJP had won 53 seats and had a vote share of 24.42%. The JD (U), which had broken ranks with the NDA five years ago and joined hands with arch-rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), had won 71 seats.

The BJP had announced that Nitish Kumar would be the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, irrespective of seats won by any party in the NDA.

tags
top news
RJD camp confident of forming govt as trends indicate neck and neck fight
RJD camp confident of forming govt as trends indicate neck and neck fight
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar Results Live: Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha trailing
Bihar Results Live: Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha trailing
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
By-poll result: BJP ahead in 14 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Uttar Pradesh
By-poll result: BJP ahead in 14 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Uttar Pradesh
‘Luckily we got him traded from DC’: Rohit on ‘best bowler with new ball’
‘Luckily we got him traded from DC’: Rohit on ‘best bowler with new ball’
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In