Bihar Election 2020: BJP emerges as single-largest party in NDA

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:52 IST

Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver Bihar for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ?

PM Modi addressed 12 meetings in the three-phase Bihar elections, which covered 99 of the 243-member legislative assembly in the state.

He addressed three, nine and three public rallies each in the first, second and third phase, respectively.

The polling was held on October 28, November 3 and 7.

Initial trends suggest the NDA has established an early lead in 53 of these seats and the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the multi-cornered contest.

Of the NDA allies, the BJP contested on 110 seats, senior ally Janata Dal (United) (115), Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (11) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (7).

In the 2015 assembly polls, the BJP had won 53 seats and had a vote share of 24.42%. The JD (U), which had broken ranks with the NDA five years ago and joined hands with arch-rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), had won 71 seats.

The BJP had announced that Nitish Kumar would be the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, irrespective of seats won by any party in the NDA.