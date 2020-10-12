Bihar polls: In its manifesto, JD(U) focuses on women empowerment, youth

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 12, 2020 00:07 IST

The Janata Dal(United) has focused on women empowerment and upgrading the skill of the youth as part of its ‘Nischay Patra 2020’ - a vision document or manifesto for the next five years which was released by the party on Sunday ahead of the three-phase Assembly polls in the state beginning October 28.

The party proposes giving women, who have been its major vote base, a grant up to 50 percent of project cost, capped to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh, for launching new entrepreneurship programmes. It has also promised to give them interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakh for the purpose.

To promote higher education among women and at the same time reducing the total fertility rate (TFT) in the state, it promises to give financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 to unmarried women who complete their intermediate and graduation, respectively.

Also read: Bihar polls - Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons

It proposes to use better technology to improve the quality of training imparted to youth through industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic to make them employable in the country. It proposes to have ITI and polytechnic centres and mega skill centre at district and sub-division level.

The party has promised to give youth grants up to 50 percent of project cost, capped to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh, for setting up any new entrepreneurship, so that they are not dependant on government jobs.

It also proposes to set up a new government department for skill and entrepreneurship which will have in its ambit industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic for this purpose.

Besides, it talks of improving rural connectivity within the state and national highways for easy accessibility; providing water to every agricultural farm, having clean and prosperous villages, besides clean and developed cities and improving health and veterinary facilities.

“People have seen our government achieve almost all its target set as part of the ‘seven resolves’ in the last five years. They have hope in chief minister Nitish Kumar that he will deliver what he promises. They also know that he is a credible face in the state,” said JD(U) working president Ashok Choudhary while commenting about its ‘Seven Resolves 2.0’.