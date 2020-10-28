‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga

bihar-election

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was important to take precautionary measures against coronavirus while participating in the election. Voting for phase 1 of assembly polls in the state is underway.

The PM also congratulated the people of Bihar for the establishment of the Ram Temple. “I congratulate the people of mother Sita’s land for the establishment of Ram Temple,” he said, adding that the government’s motto was to fulfil all promises made in its manifesto.

He targeted the earlier governments by saying that their focus was always on commission and not on connectivity. “Kosi Mahasetu was inaugurated a few days ago. Facilities such as these help farmers, businessmen, students etc cover long distanced in less time. This helps in increasing employment and aides in development of the state,” he said.

Chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar was also present on the occasion. He welcomed the PM to the state and said that he was grateful for the steps taken by him to curb the spread of Covid-19 and for the trains run to and from Bihar for the states’ migrant workers. “The Covid-19 recovery rate in Bihar is over 95% because of these steps,” he said.

He also thanked the PM for his decision to establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

Seventy-one constituencies out of the total 243 in Bihar went to vote at 7am on Wednesday. The opposition comprising of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) will take on the ruling NDA alliance consisting JD(U), BJP, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha in the high stake battle.

The grand alliance’s chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will fight chief minister Nitish Kumar for the post. Second and third phase of election will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. Results will be announced on November 10.