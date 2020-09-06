e-paper
Tej Pratap Yadav likely to change seat ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Speculation has been rife that the elder of Lalu Yadav’s son might change his Assembly seat in the upcoming elections, but a recent tweet by him on Sunday further added fuel to speculations.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
Tej Pratap put out a tweet, which had a banner of his visit to the Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha seat embedded in it.
Tej Pratap put out a tweet, which had a banner of his visit to the Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha seat embedded in it.(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file photo)
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav who is MLA from Mahua is likely to contest the election from Hasanpur in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speculation has been rife that the elder of Lalu Yadav's son might change his Assembly seat in the upcoming elections, but a recent tweet by him on Sunday further added fuel to speculations.

Tej Pratap put out a tweet, which had a banner of his visit to the Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha seat embedded in it.

According to it, the RJD leader will visit the constituency on Monday and hold a dialogue with the people, titled “Tej Sanvaad”.

Earlier yesterday, accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appeasement politics, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had said that he is announcing government jobs to the kin of SC and ST persons killed in Bihar in view of the upcoming elections.

The remark comes a day after Nitish announced that the state government will frame rules to give a government job to the next of kin of any SC or ST person who is killed in Bihar in a bid for the welfare and uplift of people belonging to the SC and ST category.

The election on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

top news
