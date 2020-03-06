CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis based on students and teachers feedback

board-exams

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:42 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday conducted the Class 12 Political Science examination at various centres spread across the country. The examination was held between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm.

The board conducts the Class 12 Political Science Board Exam under the Arts stream. The weightage of the theory paper is 80 marks, while the project work has a weightage of 20 marks.

The first twenty questions carry the weightage of one mark each. Then there are three short answer type questions of 2 marks each. The next set carries four long-answer type questions of 4 marks each. Question nos. 28 to 31 are of 5 marks each. Question number 31 is a map-based question. The last three questions are of essy type, and carry 6 marks each.

A total of 199763 candidates were registered for the CBSE class 12th political science exam. The exam was conducted across 2698 centres n India and foreign countries. From the violence hit Delhi area, a total of 98% attendance was recorded on Friday.

Agartala

Sinjini Kunda, student of Kathiya Baba Higher Secondary School said, “Overall the question paper was nice but tricky. Though all the questions came from our prescribed textbooks, some of the students including me became confused due to certain in-depth questions. I attempted all questions, but I am not fully satisfied.”

Mrinal Debbarma, Political Science teacher of Hindi Higher Secondary School said, “The question pattern, to me, is much better than the previous years. Students now are much aware of general knowledge apart from their text books. So, I feel even the average students could score better results”.

(with inputs from Priyanka Deb Barman from Agartala)

LUCKNOW

CBSE Class 12 students of Political Science examination were happy after writing their examination, students said they are confident to score good marks. Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, Siddhi and Jea said that overall it was a good question paper and are looking forward to scoring good marks.

Their other schoolmates, Ishty, Shazeb and Rushaid said: “MCQ and very short answer type questions were indirect and required in depth knowledge of the topic with proper understanding of the chapters whereas short answer and long answer questions were easy and most of them were direct.“ Vaishali and Jagriti - Most of the questions were similar to the ones in the pre board exams.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick from Lucknow)