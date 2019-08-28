15 years of Dhoom: Abhishek Bachchan gets nostalgic, pens emotional note about Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:41 IST

Marking 15 years of his hit film, Dhoom, actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a long and emotional note where he narrated his favourite memory of the film, and said that his father Amitabh Bachchan, as well as the film director Aditya Chopra’s father Yash Chopra’s approval gave him “the greatest feeling”. Directed by Aditya, Dhoom featured Esha Deol, John Abraham, Rimi Sen and Uday Chopra, alongside Abhishek.

The actor wrote, “15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career.To @thejohnabraham @udayc@imeshadeol Rimi and the rest of the cast. Through the making of the film we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date. To the amazing crew, especially Alan Amin, @anaitashroffadajania@mayurpuri Nirav and @vaibhavi.merchant for making us look, sound and move so cool. To the audience, for the love and acceptance.” He shared a poster from the film that had “celebrating 15 years of Dhoom” written over it and the title track played in the background.

He also shared his favourite memory from the film. “My favourite memory of Dhoom was...Once the first teaser trailer was ready, Yash uncle ( the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride the boys have made a good film. Coming from two men we had grown up in front of and whom we idolised it was the greatest stamp of approval ever. Today, when I think about the entire process of making Dhoom, I smile! And THAT is the greatest feeling!” he said.

Also read: Randeep Hooda shares his first look from Rat On A Highway as he shoots in Scotland, see pic

First released in 2004, the Dhoom franchise is now a hit money-making machine with three instalments already out and rumours of the fourth one doing the rounds. Abhishek and Uday have been part of all Dhoom films which had a new villain each time. While it was John in the first one, Hrithik Roshan became the baddie for Dhoom 2 and Aamir Khan essayed the role of an anti-hero for the first time in Dhoom 3. Latest reports suggest the producers of Dhoom, Yash Raj Films, might be considering Salman Khan for the fourth film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 14:38 IST