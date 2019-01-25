A distraught Govinda, Krushna Abhishek attend cousin Janmendra’s funeral, Kashmera Shah says it was a natural death

Actor Govinda’s nephew Janmendra Ahuja, known as Dumpy Ahuja to his friends and family, died on Thursday; he was 34. Janmendra suffered a cardiac arrest and was found dead at his Versova flat on Thursday morning. Govinda, along with son Yashvardan Ahuja and nephew Krushna Abhishek, attended the funeral held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

Soon after his death, his cousins including Ragini Khanna, Kamini Khanna, Krushna and Govinda’s daughter Narmada Ahuja reached his residence. Krushna’s wife and actor Kashmera Shah said it a natural death in an interview to Spotboye.com. She said, “Janvendra is no more. It’s a natural death. We are deeply shocked.”

Govinda with son Yashvardan Ahuja (second from right). (Viral Bhayani)

Govinda at Dumpy’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Krushna Abhishek at Janmendra’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Janmendra was the step son of Govinda’s elder brother and actor-producer Kirti Kumar. According to a LiveHindustan report, Kirti had adopted him legally from his domestic helper Mahendra.

Janmendra was a director by profession and also turned a lyricist for a few films. He had directed Govinda’s 2007 film, Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega, also starring Krushna. He had also written the songs of Govinda and Rani Mukerji’s 2002 film Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 11:33 IST