Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Kaanta Laga’ moment that inspired her to become an actor

Actor Sara Ali Khan is high on the popularity charts these days and has already delivered her first Rs 300 crore film Simmba. The actor has reportedly signed her third project with Dharma Productions which is a biopic with her in a prominent role. Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore but claims to have no knowledge about the industry. Talking to Filmfare, the star kid said, “I live with mom, who stopped playing the main lead before I was born. I don’t know the know-hows of this industry. So, it’s all a learning process for me.”

On being asked what she has picked up from her parents, she claims to have inherited her father’s mind and her mom’s heart. Sara also revealed the moment when she decided to become an actor at the age of around four. Sharing the childhood memory, she shared how she was captivated by the hit remix number ‘Kaanta Laga’ and would wrongly pronounce it as “Bunge ke peechhe”. The actor also shared how her parents let her take her own decisions and mistakes but had asked her never to be dishonest towards her work.

After making her debut with Kedarnath that received a dull response at the box office, Sara featured alongside Ranveer Singh in Simmba. The film is still running in theatres and has already made over Rs 290 crore in India and Rs 385 crore worldwide, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. The film is also director Rohit Shetty’s biggest grosser till date.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan on rumoured rivalry with Janhvi Kapoor: There’s room for us both

Also read: Photographers tease Janhvi Kapoor by calling her Sara Ali Khan, watch her reaction

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 08:58 IST