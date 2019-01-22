Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor get son Taimur a ukulele. See photo

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan out and about iumbai. Taimur held on to his ukulele as he walked with his parents. He looked adorable in denim half pants and a blue t-shirt paired with cute blue shoes. Saif was seen in beige half pants and white shirt while Kareena looked super casual in her bottle green t-shirt and black pants.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor ws also seen rehearsing for a dance performance in a video shared on social media. She was earlier spotted with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan were all spotted in the city by the photographers.

Ranveer Singh was spotted rapping his with fans. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra was spotted with wife Teejay Sidhu at the airport. Actor Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her mother, while Mouni Roy was spotted at the airport as well.

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted with his son Junaid and wife Kiran Rao at the screening of Rubaru Roshni, where Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted. Taapsee Pannu was present at the venue for a different film’s screening.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 20:39 IST