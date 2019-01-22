 Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor get son Taimur a ukulele. See photo
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor get son Taimur a ukulele. See photo

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur were spotted as he held on to his ukulele.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2019 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan,Kareena Kapoor,Taimur Ali Khan
Actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted in the city.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan out and about iumbai. Taimur held on to his ukulele as he walked with his parents. He looked adorable in denim half pants and a blue t-shirt paired with cute blue shoes. Saif was seen in beige half pants and white shirt while Kareena looked super casual in her bottle green t-shirt and black pants.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor ws also seen rehearsing for a dance performance in a video shared on social media. She was earlier spotted with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan were all spotted in the city by the photographers.

Ranveer Singh was spotted rapping his with fans. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra was spotted with wife Teejay Sidhu at the airport. Actor Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her mother, while Mouni Roy was spotted at the airport as well.

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted with his son Junaid and wife Kiran Rao at the screening of Rubaru Roshni, where Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted. Taapsee Pannu was present at the venue for a different film’s screening.

See pictures here:

View this post on Instagram

#taimuralikhan with his guitar ❤️❤️

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#malaikaarora at her gym

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#amritaarora snapped with kids today

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#saraalikhan shines on

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

Baba raps with his fans #ranveersingh

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

Baba in the mix

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#bigboss12 #karanvirbohra with wife #teejaysidhu

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#boneykapoor #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#kushikapoor

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#mouniroy #airportdiaries

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#mouniroy #airportdiaries

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

Swan song with #jacquelinefernandez 😍

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 20:39 IST

more from bollywood