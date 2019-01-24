Sara Ali Khan on brother Taimur: He steps out of the house and makes news, we have to work hard for it

Sara Ali Khan in a new interview spoke about how her half-brother, Taimur Ali Khan, makes news every time he steps out of the house, while others have to work for it. She also spoke about how humorous she finds her ‘rivalry’ with actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, told Filmfare that she and Janhvi have mutual admiration for each other. “This whole thing (rivalry) about Janhvi and me is so funny,” she said. “We’re both extremely comfortable and confident in our skin. The first five times people made collages of us on Instagram asking ‘who’s better?’ we sent it to each other. Now we don’t because it happens every week.”

Sara continued, “But seriously, the industry is huge and has place for everyone. You’ve got to be comfortable in your skin and respect the other’s job as well. I respect hers, she respects mine and at the risk of speaking for her, we respect even those people who make those collages. Their money also depends on it. Do it, we don’t mind. Some days she’ll look better, some days I’ll look better. It’s all good.”

Sara, who made her film debut with 2018’s Kedarnath and quickly followed it up with Simmba, says the biggest compliment she received for her performance was when someone told her that “Kedarnath doesn’t seem like my first film”.

Kedarnath was a troubled production, with numerous starts and stops, and even a brief lawsuit against her. It turned out to be a modest box office success. But Simmba became a behemoth, grossing close to Rs 400 crore worldwide. She rumoured to be in the running to play the lead in the new Imtiaz Ali film.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:32 IST