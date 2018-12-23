Sara Ali Khan shares photo proof of how drastically her style has changed after working with Ranveer Singh

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, actor Sara Ali Khan mentioned how people are making memes about her changing fashion choices since working with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. On Sunday, she shared a meme herself.

Sara shared a photo collage of her outfit choices before and after Ranveer corrupted her with his insane fashion sense. She is seen in a pristine white dress in the ‘before’ version and a whacky, colourful number in the ‘after’ version. Check it out:

Ranveer had also shared a meme about Sara earlier on Sunday:

Sara and Ranveer are having the best time promoting their movie around the country. Their appearances on television shows and interviews are a laugh riot. Check out a few pictures from their promotional tour for the movie.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan perform during promotion of their film Simmba on the sets of a TV reality show. (PTI)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan on the sets of music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa during the promotions of their upcoming film Simba. (IANS)

Simmba is Sara Ali Khan’s second Bollywood movie after she made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath earlier this month. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the star cast also includes Sonu Sood, who will portray the role of the antagonist in the action flick and Ajay Devgn who has a cameo in Simmba. The flick is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar and will release on December 28, this year.

Sara says she considers her Rohit the “king of commercial cinema”. “I am a huge Rohit sir fan. I aspire for versatility, and I mean it. I messaged Rohit sir thrice and he responded on the third message. I think he is the king of commercial cinema. So, knowing that Rohit sir and Ranveer Singh were coming together, I had to,” Sara told the media here when asked why she was so interested in working in a Rohit Shetty film.

