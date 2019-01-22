Photographers tease Janhvi Kapoor by calling her Sara Ali Khan, watch her reaction

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was caught in an awkward moment when photographers decided to pull her leg and call her ‘Sara Ji’ as she stepped out of her trailer. When Janhvi hears it, she says, “Jaan booch ke kar rahe hai (He is doing it intentionally).” She says it with a smile on her face, understanding that the photographers were trying to tease her.

Janhvi was also trolled recently for an outfit that she wore for the shoot of a popular magazine. Instagram page Diet Sabya called out the actor’s stylist and the designer for plagiarising Balmain’s design. She was also trolled for her wig, the dress and also for nepotism. Some even gave a shoutout to Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who had posted a long note on why one of the Anamika Khanna designs that Diet Sabya had featured in their Instagram site was not a copy.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the biopic of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena, who was the first female Indian pilot. A picture of Jahnvi dressed in IAF uniform was leaked on the social media. Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar’s big-budget directorial Takht, which will also star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Recently speaking of her late mother, actor Sridevi, Janhvi had said, “I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months.You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don’t remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s son and Janvhi’s cousin) bhaiya’s room and Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi came in, I think that was the one day when I felt like, ‘Ok maybe we might be okay.”

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 20:59 IST