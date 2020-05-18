e-paper
Aahana Kumra meets her parents after two months: They're both 65 and I didn't want them to drive to pick me up

Aahana Kumra meets her parents after two months: They’re both 65 and I didn’t want them to drive to pick me up

Actor Aahana Kumra shares that though her mother is not much confident about driving, she made up her mind and drove all the way from one part of Mumbai to another to pick their daughter.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 23:15 IST
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Aahana Kumra was staying with her sister in another part of Mumbai for the last two months.
Actor Aahana Kumra is happy that after almost two months of being away from her parents due to the lockdown, she has finally got to reunited with them. She took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture with her mother.

Revealing the sequence of events, she tells us, “It’s not as dramatic as it may have sounded. In March, I had gone to my sister’s house in Ghatkopar (Mumbai), from Andheri, where I live with my parents. I was going to stay there for a week, when suddenly the lockdown was announced. We were scared because we kept hearing things like people are being beaten up. My brother-in-law went to buy groceries, and a gunda hit him. He told us to not go out.”

 

Kumra couldn’t even drive back to her house to be with her parents, as she didn’t even have her car, and wasn’t keen on having her elderly parents drive all the way.

“My driver had dropped me initially, and the car went back. I’d think every day, ‘Today I’ll surely leave’ but that went on for two months. My sister is a working mother, and she’s got a three-year-old baby, and it can be quite a handful for young parents — they’ve to work from home, which is a joke because it means no fixed working hours,” opines Kumra.

Hence, the actor was helping her sister with household chores. “My parents are above 65 and I didn’t want them to drive all the way to pick me up. Dad said he’ll come, but he had undergone three surgeries last year, and my mom isn’t confident about driving. But eventually, she made up her mind, and took permission to come and pick me up,” shares Kumra.

 

Making things difficult for her was the fact that the building where her parents stay had been sealed because of a Covid-19 positive case, and classified as a containment zone. Upon their reunion, Kumra made sure that she didn’t let her mother touch her.

“But she forgot everything when we reached home. She was like ‘yoga karte hain’. We’ve a fixed routine now for things. It’s good to see my parents. They were all alone, though having a cook was a big help. Having missed having me around. I bring a lot of noise into the house!,” she quips.

