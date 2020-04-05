Aamir Khan hated this Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan-Hrithik Roshan film, tried to dodge the stars

bollywood

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 15:48 IST

If Karan Johar is to be believed, Aamir Khan has ‘scarred’ half the industry with his honest opinions about their films. Appearing on Koffee With Karan’s fourth season along with wife Kira Rao, Aamir was forced to face up to the truth that he didn’t appreciate the director’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The film, which has become something of a classic for Indian fans, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir was a part of a special screening of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham before its release.

During the Koffee episode, the actor accepted that he didn’t like the film and tried his best to dodge the film stars after the screening. “I remember Aamir, at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham screening, he hated the movie and he didn’t know what to do because half the industry was in the movie and they were standing outside. And I saw Aamir from a distance and realised that all he was trying to do was dodge the six movie stars and get to his car so he could get away. Didn’t you?” asked Karan.

A sheepish Aamir is seen nodding in approval while Kiran couldn’t stop laughing. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in the same years as Aamir’s Lagaan. “I thought that I’m making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since Mughal-e-Azam until Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai,” Karan said in his memoirs, “I made the same film as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that’s what K3G was. I took the story line of Kabhi Kabhie and the family values of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and made this mush of a film.”

He wrote, “K3G is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check.”