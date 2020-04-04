e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan give their office building for BMC quarantine facility

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan give their office building for BMC quarantine facility

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have given the BMC access to their office building in Mumbai to quarantine women, children and the elderly

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have also made donations to multiple organisations and funds.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have also made donations to multiple organisations and funds.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This comes at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanking the Bollywood superstar and his wife for their act of generosity, BMC shared on social media: “#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women &amp; elderly. Indeed a thoughtful &amp; timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona.”

 

The superstar’s decision to donate his office comes just a couple of days after he made huge contributions to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore lockdown attitude scares him: ‘She is suddenly saying she has had full life, no regrets’

He has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

SRK’s Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.

