Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan give their office building for BMC quarantine facility

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:59 IST

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This comes at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanking the Bollywood superstar and his wife for their act of generosity, BMC shared on social media: “#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona.”

Support makes everyone stronger. And in our fight against COVID-19, we need each other’s support as a society. Let’s help each other more, and win this fight collectively! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @mybmc @mybmcWardHW #Covid19 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Le915sddCA — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 4, 2020

The superstar’s decision to donate his office comes just a couple of days after he made huge contributions to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

He has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

SRK’s Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.

