Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira pens heartfelt post on death of his assistant Amos: ‘Legends never die’

Updated: May 14, 2020 08:36 IST

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has condoled the death of his longtime assistant Amos, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday. “Legends don’t die,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, “R.I.P Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn’t think you’d ever not be around.” Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, collapsed on Wednesday morning and was taken to the Holy Family hospital by Aamir, his wife Kiran Rao, and their team.

Aamir, Kiran, and a small group were later spotted wearing face masks at the Christian cemetery in Sewri, where they attended Amos’ funeral. Visuals showed the couple taking precautions and sanitising their hands, but Aamir could also be seen hugging a few people. Another image showed Aamir and Kiran in silent prayer, with Amos’ coffin in front of them.

“Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker,” Aamir’s friend Karim Hajee told PTI. “He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him,” he added.

Ira is a theatre director, who is working on a version of Medea, produced by Sarika and starring Hazel Keech. Aamir, meanwhile, last appeared on screen in the ill-fated Thugs of Hindostan. His upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha, was in production before the coronavirus lockdown, and will reportedly not make its Christmas release date.

(With PTI inputs)

