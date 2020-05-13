e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend longtime assistant Amos’ funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend longtime assistant Amos’ funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown

Actor Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife, Kiran Rao, attended the funeral of their longtime assistant Amos, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 13:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan attends his longtime assistant’s funeral.
         

Actor Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife, Kiran Rao, attended the last rites of their longtime personal assistant, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday. Amos Paul Nadar was buried in Mumbai, videos and images shared online show.

Aamir, Kiran, and a small group were spotted wearing face masks at the Christian cemetery in Sewri. Visuals showed the couple taking precautions and sanitising their hands, but Aamir could also be seen hugging a few people. Another image showed Aamir and Kiran in silent prayer, with Amos’ coffin in front of them.

 

 

Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, collapsed in the morning and was taken to the Holy Family hospital by Aamir, Kiran, and their team.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant dies of heart attack, was rushed to hospital by ‘devastated’ star himself

"Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Aamir’s friend Karim Hajee told PTI.

"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

