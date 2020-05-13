e-paper
Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant dies of heart attack, was rushed to hospital by ‘devastated’ star himself

Actor Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant, Amos, has died of a heart attack. The actor and his wife, Kiran Rao, are reportedly devastated at the loss.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 09:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Aamir Khan is devastated at the death of his longtime assistant Amos.
Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60.

Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.

Aamir's close friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee said Amos collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao and their team.

Also read: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan saddened by death of Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha, offer condolences

"Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Karim told PTI.

"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," he added.

Karim said Amos had recently turned grandfather and his death is a huge loss to everyone who knew him. Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

