Aamir Khan’s first look from Thugs of Hindostan? No, just a very impressive doppelganger

The internet is heaven for anyone looking to fool people. Trolls work tirelessly to find new ways to mislead people and, somehow, we always manage to fall for such tricks.

Recently, a few mischievous people spread a picture of a bearded man all over the internet and called it Aamir Khan’s first look from Thugs of Hindostan. With an older face and his hair up in a bun, the man did indeed look like Aamir (with a few prosthetics perhaps).

Read: Salman Khan convicted: How much money is riding on the actor

However, we have now learnt that the picture actually belongs to model, Daljit Sean Singh, and he too realises how his image is being misused. He has posted several news clippings and reels on Instagram mocking the foolishness of anyone who believed it to be Aamir’s picture. Check them out:

A post shared by Daljit Sean Singh (@daljit.sean.singh) on Mar 17, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

nice ✌ A post shared by Daljit Sean Singh (@daljit.sean.singh) on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

A post shared by Daljit Sean Singh (@daljit.sean.singh) on Mar 6, 2018 at 11:16am PST

Daljit’s Instagram is full of selfies with several Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Rajkummar Rao, Kabir Bedi and Raza Muraad. Thanks to his glorious salt and pepper beard, Daljit also seems to be photographers’ delight. Here’re more pictures of him:

By Sahra Ashraf In a @shantanunikhil A post shared by Daljit Sean Singh (@daljit.sean.singh) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

A post shared by Daljit Sean Singh (@daljit.sean.singh) on May 19, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

A post shared by Daljit Sean Singh (@daljit.sean.singh) on May 11, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

A post shared by Daljit Sean Singh (@daljit.sean.singh) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:42am PST

He does indeed look a lot like Aamir.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fake ‘first look’ too was shared heavily online but that also turned out to be a picture from famous photographer Steve McCurry. The person in the photograph wasn’t Amitabh but a 68-year-old Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more