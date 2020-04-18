Aamir Khan’s photo erroneously used for murder accused Amir Khan by Pakistani news channel

bollywood

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was mistakenly named a killer by a Pakistani TV channel and was heavily trolled online for it. Journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of the channel when a news item about a murder accused named Amir Khan was run with the picture of the actor.

Inayat tweeted, “Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case.Didn’t know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years..”

Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case.



Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years.. pic.twitter.com/YcUmg6LKfk — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 16, 2020

The channel realised the mistake soon and fixed it but screenshots are already going viral online. A fan of the actor responded, “Not sure about 17 years & physically, but for 55 yrs surely mentally and by heart !!”

Aamir Khan was working on Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced last month in wake of coronavirus pandemic. It is an official remake of Forest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the film, Aamir plays a Sikh man on a cross-country journey.

Desribing the character, Aamir had told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Aamir was last seen Thugs of Hindostan. He told Hindustan Times that he felt obligated to apologise to fans after it didn’t work. “I felt emotionally that I should address it and apologise to people for not living up to the expectations,” he said.

