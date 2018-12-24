Aamir Khan says he first looks at the script before deciding next film

Aamir Khan who is called as the perfectionist of Bollywood, looks at the script while deciding his next film.

"When I sign a film, I first look at the story or the script...Actors and technicians are all a part of the film but it all begins with the writer. The writer is the origin and the most important aspect of the making of a film," Aamir said in a statement.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor is currently judging Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan arrives to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. (PTI)

While sharing what he expects from the aspiring writers, he said: "We are looking at somebody with an imagination and a different story or scenario that we come across, where the characters have been well written, the premise and goal is clear and where the whole journey of the story is highly entertaining and engaging. That's what we look for in a good script."

Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest is launched by Cinestaan Digital Pvt. Ltd. As a part of the contest, the winners with the best script will be awarded a prize of Rs 25 lakhs.

Also watch: Kiki Challenge to “the wink”: Top 10 viral videos of 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 20:13 IST