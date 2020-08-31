e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan attends engagement ceremony of JP Dutta’s daughter, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim make an appearance too

Abhishek Bachchan attends engagement ceremony of JP Dutta’s daughter, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim make an appearance too

Actor Abhishek Bachchan attended the engagement ceremony of filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi on Saturday. TV actors Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim were in attendance too.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan looked handsome in his white outfit.
Abhishek Bachchan looked handsome in his white outfit.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all healthy and happy after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this month.On Saturday, he attended the engagement ceremony of filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi.

Pictures of Abhishek posing with the bride and groom, Binoy Gandhi, were shared online by the actor’s fanpages. Abhishek looked handsome in an all-white kurta pyjama outfit. His hair was styled in a slick, combed back look. Nidhi was seen in a hot pink lehenga while Binoy wore a white kurta pyjama.

Actor Dipika Kakar and her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim also attended the event.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Just Engaged! @nidhiduttaofficial and @binoygandhi369's formal engagement celebration took place at the Dutta family residence in Juhu last night. The home was decked in bright florals and Bollywood's favorite Wedding Planners- @bhavnesh_sawhney and @farid_i_khan of @fb.celebrations managed the event with all lockdown norms. Though the couple haven't announced their wedding date, the buzz is that the they may tie the knot very soon or in December this year. Bride, Bride’s Mother And Sister’s outfits: @abujanisandeepkhosla Hair: @ritikahairstylist Makeup: @elvismakeupartist Jewellery: @thehouseoframbhajos Groom's outfit: @krishnamehtastudio Event Planners: @fb.celebrations Decor and light: @blushingbellss Food: @theclubmumbai PR: @FocusPR Photos Courtesy: @recall_pictures @weddingsutra In pictures - @nidhiduttaofficial @binoygandhi369 @bindiyadutta6 #jpdutta #justengaged #engagementring #engagementcelebration #lockdownengagement #lockdownwedding #bollywoodnews #celebrityweddings #breakingnews #intimateceremony #intimateweddings #weddingsutra #JPDutta #nidhiduttaofficial #nidhidutta#fcbcelebrations #focuspr

A post shared by FOCUS PR (@focuspr) on

Earlier on Friday, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh had attended Nidhi’s mehendi function. Sara was seen in a bright pink suit as she got her hands decorated with henna. She posed for pictures with Nidhi and her family as well.

Abhishek had made his movie debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000. He starred in the film with Kareena Kapoor, who was also making her debut.

Abhishek, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were diagnosed with Covid-19 in July. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from hospital in a week, Amitabh and Abhishek spent close to a month in the Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward.

Also read: Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: 5 must-watch films of the actor that prove he is one of the finest of his generation

The Guru actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle on August 8. He expressed his gratitude to people for their prayers and wishes. “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In