Abhishek Bachchan attends engagement ceremony of JP Dutta’s daughter, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim make an appearance too
Actor Abhishek Bachchan attended the engagement ceremony of filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi on Saturday. TV actors Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim were in attendance too.bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:07 IST
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all healthy and happy after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this month.On Saturday, he attended the engagement ceremony of filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi.
Pictures of Abhishek posing with the bride and groom, Binoy Gandhi, were shared online by the actor’s fanpages. Abhishek looked handsome in an all-white kurta pyjama outfit. His hair was styled in a slick, combed back look. Nidhi was seen in a hot pink lehenga while Binoy wore a white kurta pyjama.
Actor Dipika Kakar and her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim also attended the event.
View this post on Instagram
Nidhi Dutta’s big brother Abhishek Bachchan attends her engagement ceremony and blesses the newly engaged couple! In pictures - @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial @binoygandhi369 Event PR: @focuspr Photos Courtesy: @recall_pictures #justengaged #engagementcelebration #celebritynews #nidhidutta #abhishekbachchan #mehndi #nidhiduttaofficial #jpdutta #mehndiceremony #lockdownwedding #bollywoodnews #celebrityweddings #breakingnews #intimateceremony #intimateweddings #weddingsutra #trending #exclusive #focuspr
View this post on Instagram
Just Engaged! @nidhiduttaofficial and @binoygandhi369's formal engagement celebration took place at the Dutta family residence in Juhu last night. The home was decked in bright florals and Bollywood's favorite Wedding Planners- @bhavnesh_sawhney and @farid_i_khan of @fb.celebrations managed the event with all lockdown norms. Though the couple haven't announced their wedding date, the buzz is that the they may tie the knot very soon or in December this year. Bride, Bride’s Mother And Sister’s outfits: @abujanisandeepkhosla Hair: @ritikahairstylist Makeup: @elvismakeupartist Jewellery: @thehouseoframbhajos Groom's outfit: @krishnamehtastudio Event Planners: @fb.celebrations Decor and light: @blushingbellss Food: @theclubmumbai PR: @FocusPR Photos Courtesy: @recall_pictures @weddingsutra In pictures - @nidhiduttaofficial @binoygandhi369 @bindiyadutta6 #jpdutta #justengaged #engagementring #engagementcelebration #lockdownengagement #lockdownwedding #bollywoodnews #celebrityweddings #breakingnews #intimateceremony #intimateweddings #weddingsutra #JPDutta #nidhiduttaofficial #nidhidutta#fcbcelebrations #focuspr
Earlier on Friday, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh had attended Nidhi’s mehendi function. Sara was seen in a bright pink suit as she got her hands decorated with henna. She posed for pictures with Nidhi and her family as well.
Abhishek had made his movie debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000. He starred in the film with Kareena Kapoor, who was also making her debut.
Abhishek, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were diagnosed with Covid-19 in July. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from hospital in a week, Amitabh and Abhishek spent close to a month in the Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward.
Also read: Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: 5 must-watch films of the actor that prove he is one of the finest of his generation
The Guru actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle on August 8. He expressed his gratitude to people for their prayers and wishes. “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!,” he wrote.
Follow @htshowbiz for more