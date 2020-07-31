Abhishek Bachchan shares glimpse of his late night walks in hospital, Amitabh Bachchan wonders how to keep himself busy

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 07:41 IST

Abhishek Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 along with his father Amitabh Bachchan at the Nanavati hospital, has shared a glimpse of his late night walks inside the hospital. He shared a picture of the hospital corridor on Instagram at midnight and captioned it, “Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan talked about “nothingness” while sharing about his life in isolation. He wrote on his blog about how he has nothing to do to keep himself occupied and looks forward to doctor visits during the day.

He wrote on his blog, “The most awaited in the day are the timings of the visits of the doctors and nurses .. the medication and the treatment hours .. they are looked forward to .. .. now the nurse will come in an hour .. now will the drug be injected .. now the lung check the body check .. everything is looked forward to within these parameters of the event .. its like ‘Waiting for Godot’. .. they are our expectation activity for the day .. the ones to look forward to the most .. because there is nothing but nothing else ... the games we play are the competes with treatment equipment .. how many breathes , how long the timing of the breath hold .. got to beat the timing of yesterday .. do better .. ask the numbers on the parameters of lab reports .. not understanding a word of it .. and neither understanding what the Doctors say ... how to , how does one .. how to occupy oneself ... the looking forward to is the medication timing .. looking forward to the treatment exercise.”

The 77-year-old said that the world has become peculiar as one wonders what the next day will hold. He did mention that it is the love of his fans which keeps him going. Talking about going through all fan mails on social media, he wrote, “BUT .. amongst all this there is the Ef and their love .. this is looked forward to with happy expectation .. what is so and so going to send me today .. which prayer , which heavenly body , which inspirational writing of verse shall it be .. .I receive all in the limited time I am given to be here .. and it is the best time of the day ...My love to all of you for that .. I see you, feel you , by my side.”

Also read: Gajraj Rao, 50, on playing father to Ayushmann Khurrana, 35: ‘Acting is an amazing profession, you get to play what you are not’

T 3510 - Eid al Adha mubarak .. pic.twitter.com/A2GS8t8QHR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2020

Amitabh also wished his fans on the occasion of Bakrid. “T 3510 - Eid al Adha mubarak,” he wrote on Twitter.

Abhishek’s actor wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who also had tested positive for the virus along with the father-son duo earlier this month, were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative. The two are now recuperating at home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more