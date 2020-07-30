Amitabh Bachchan is full of praise for healthcare professionals, calls them ‘Gods own angels in white PPE units’

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has applauded the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of humanity’s war against coronavirus. On Wednesday, he tweeted to pay his respects.

He wrote: “They work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! This be their prayer everyday.” He also shared two prayers from healthcare workers to the Almighty, surrendering “all our patients to your care”.

Amitabh has been rather active on social media through his stay at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. He was admitted immediately along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who had also tested positive earlier this month. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive but had been in home quarantine initially. However, they too moved to hospital after they reportedly developed breathlessness. They were discharged two days back after testing negative.

At the time of their departure from hospital, Amitabh had written how he had struggled to hold back his tears as Aaradhya and Aishwarya left for home. He had written how Aaradhya had assured him that he would soon return home.

“… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her,” he had written.

At the same time, he had given a sharp reply to an anonymous Internet user who wrote to him -- ‘I hope you die with this COVID.’ Referring to the statement, and to the Internet user, the 77-year-old actor wrote, “Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live.”

“If I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!,” he added.

In one of his latest blog post, the actor had highlighted the topic of trolling and called out the people who anonymously troll him by calling him “mahishasur”, “charitraheen”, “besharam”, “behaya” and more.

(With ANI inputs)

