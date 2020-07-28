e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter test negative for Covid-19, out of hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter test negative for Covid-19, out of hospital

mumbai Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:49 IST
Ten days after being admitted to Nanavati Hospital to treat Covid-19, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were discharged on Monday after both tested negative for the virus.

Actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are still under observation at the hospital. According to sources in the hospital, the father-son duo may be discharged by Thursday.

On Monday, Abhishek tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Bachchan and Abhishek tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11.

As part of contact tracing, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan were tested for Covid-19. Initially, Aishwarya and Aaradhya showed negative results in their antigen tests, but tested positive in the follow-up reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. They were on home quarantine, but later reported mild symptoms and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 17.

Hospital sources said Bachchan and Abhishek are healthy. “Even though Amitabh had minor symptoms, considering his age [77 years], we had to be extra cautious with his treatment. He could have developed complications due to underlying conditions. But like always, he has fought bravely and almost recovered from the virus,” said an official from the hospital.

