Troll asks Abhishek Bachchan how he will fend for himself now that Amitabh is unwell, his response is graceful and witty

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:57 IST

Abhishek Bachchan gave it back to a rude Twitter troll who asked him how he will feed himself now that his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, is in a hospital. Abhishek took his usual, graceful but impactful stance and said that he hoped for their good health.

Abhishek had shared a tweet about his show Breathe: Into the Shadows on Wednesday when the troll tried to throw nasty jibes at the actor. “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now),” they asked.

Abhishek responded that both his father and him are currently at hospital. “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are eating lying on our backs at the hospital),” he wrote. Abhishek and Amitabh have both been admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai ever since they were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month.

The troll replied, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to eat while lying on their backs). At this, Abhishek responded saying that he hopes that person never has to suffer through the deadly disease the way he and his family have. “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am,” he wrote.

Abhishek’s followers were also not impressed with the troll. “I doubt you would like to exchange your own privileges with migrant labours or other poor people so why complaining about others,” asked one. “How sweet of you Sir to reply to such trolls in such a polite manner.. Hats off.. I pray for your and Amitabh sir’s good health. Get well soon,” wrote another.

Recently, Amitabh also , gave a sharp reply to an anonymous Internet user who wrote to him -- ‘I hope you die with this COVID.’ In one of his latest blog post, the actor highlighted the topic of trolling and called out the people who anonymously troll him by calling him “mahishasur”, “charitraheen”, “besharam”, “behaya” and more.

The actor wrote, “Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live.”

“If I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!,” he added.

While Abhishek is still at hospital, his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were discharged last week. They, too had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” Abhishek had tweeted to his followers.

