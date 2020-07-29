e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan shares no-caption picture from Nanavati hospital as he undergoes Covid-19 treatment

Abhishek Bachchan shares no-caption picture from Nanavati hospital as he undergoes Covid-19 treatment

Abhishek Bachchan and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, are currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.
Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture of a cloudy sky on his Instagram page. Although he did not add any caption, the location tag suggests that it is the view from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, where he and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, have been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 since July 11.

Earlier this week, Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the Nanavati hospital. They, too, were being treated for Covid-19. Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, had tested negative for the virus.

 

Abhishek had shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their love and prayers. “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” he wrote.

Also read | Vidyut Jammwal on being asked about competition in Bollywood: ‘I am top action star in the world, I find these questions a bit weird’

In a blog post on Monday night, Amitabh wrote that Aaradhya asked him not to cry and assured him that he will be back home from the hospital soon: “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya said in an Instagram post that she was ‘truly overwhelmed’ by the love, wishes and prayers for the family. “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me.TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In