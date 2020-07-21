e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amit Sadh says he’s willing to be quarantined if he can give ‘a tight hug’ to Breathe co-star Abhishek Bachchan, see pics

Amit Sadh says he’s willing to be quarantined if he can give ‘a tight hug’ to Breathe co-star Abhishek Bachchan, see pics

Amit Sadh posted a long appreciation note for his Breathe: Into the Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan and also wished Bachchans speedy recovery.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan starred in Breathe: Into the Shadows together.
Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan starred in Breathe: Into the Shadows together.
         

Actor Amid Sadh took to Instagram to share candid photos with his Breathe co-star Abhishek Bachchan. He also wished the actor and his family including father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya a quick recovery from Covid-19.

Calling Abhishek a big brother, Amit wrote: “This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I’ve been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you’re more or I’m any less. You’re the best listener in between takes.”

 

Amit complimented Abhishek for bringing out the best in him and said: “My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me & I can’t wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love J and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir & Avinash.”

Wishing all the Bachchan family members a speedy recovery, he continued, “As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy.”

He expressed a desire to give Abhishek a warm hug, even if it meant getting quarantined for two weeks. He ended by saying: “So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I’m ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can’t wait to see you soon!”

Abhishek and Amit’s web series Breathe: Into the Shadows released on Amazon Prime OTT platform. Writing about the film, Hindustan Times review said: “Simply slapping a sinister-sounding suffix to the title, and stunt casting Abhishek Bachchan does not erase memories of season one, which was, to be clear, the most bizarre show of 2018. Season two is just as ridiculous.”

