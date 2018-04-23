Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyaan in legal trouble, J&K tourism board sends notice

Bollywood filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai, who are the driving forces behind Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan, may be facing legal troubles over the film. According to reports, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Board has sent a notice to the film’s makers for shooting in an area where they were not supposed to.

Directed by Anurag and produced by Aanand, the film marks the comeback of Abhishek after a gap of two years. A Mid Day report claimed the producers have been asked to explain how they shot in the prohibited area of Thajiwas glacier. The Sonmarg Development Authority has banned vehicle movement in the area following an order by the J&K high court.

The tabloid also reported that local environmentalist Faiz Bakshi has alleged in a PIL filed in the high court, that the film’s crew flouted rules during the April 18 where Abhishek Bachchan was also present. “[The area] is a gated property. So obviously, someone higher up allowed that entry. This is a lapse on the part of the local administration. There are five departments required [in granting permission] — the District Magistrate, Department of Tourism, Sonmarg Development Authority, Department of Wildlife Protection in Kashmir, and the cops. I won’t say the filmmaker is not to be blamed, but the unit couldn’t have done it by themselves,” it quoted Bakshi as saying.

Attempts to approach director Anurag and producer Aanand went unanswered. Taapsee’s representatives, however, told Hindustan Times, “We aren’t aware of this. As for our knowledge, the film has finished shooting.The production house would be able to answer better as we aren’t aware of this and Taapsee is out of the country at the moment.”

The crew of Manmarziyaan wrapped the first schedule in Kashmir last week and also posted pictures on social media. On Monday evening, Taapsee took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Kashmir, You truly proved to be “Paradise” for me. Lost and found wali feeling became beautiful courtesy you. Phir milenge...... agli baar jab mausam thoda behtar hoga! Love Rumi #Manmarziyaan #Kashmir #FilmWrap.” Manmarziyaan brings together Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky for the first time.

Taapsee had told IANS Manmarziyaan “is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap.”

