It’s nostalgic to shoot Manmarziyan in Kashmir, says Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishe Bachchan often accompanied his father and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to Kashmir where the legendary actor has shot for many films. Now, when Abhishek is shooting for one of his films in Kashmir, all those memories are coming back.

Abhishek Bachchan is shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan in Kashmir. He said, “It is nostalgic for me because I have come here when my father used to shoot his films here. It is truly a heaven on earth and I am very happy to be back. It is still as beautiful as it used to be.”

Kashmir was once the favourite shooting location for Bollywood films but things changed with the beginning of insurgency in the 1990s. Things have changed with a number of directors such as Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Imtiaz Ali and now Kashyap exploring the location.

“I am very sure that they will start coming back. In the past couple of years, we have seen a fair amount of films coming from all over India to shoot in Kashmir and I think that trend will grow,” said Abhishek.

“I think the kind of production help you get over here, the facilities are fantastic. We have shot so many films; Indian film industry has shot so many films in Kashmir. I have done a fair bit of shooting up in Leh. This is the first time I have done a shooting around Srinagar and Sonamarg,” he added.

The release date of Manmarziyan isn’t declared yet.