This is how Salman Khan helped Bobby Deol in getting physique, career back

Bobby Deol was among Bollywood’s best bets in the ‘90s. He had already carved a niche for himself with films like Barsaat, Gupt and Soldier, but then all of a sudden he started getting sidelined by the big ticket producers.

Bobby Deol believes people got a wrong perception about him that he was not interested in acting anymore. Slowly, he reached a state where he wasn’t considered fit for leading roles anymore.

The situation remained so for a couple of years before his interviews started appearing in media about how much he misses acting and good projects.

He has once again poured his heart out in a conversation with DNA. He says that Salman Khan is the reason he got back in shape for Race 3, and he is now inspired to take ‘better care’ of his body.

It seems Bobby Deol now truly believes in the value of ‘fitness’ as staying in shape can fetch him better roles. He said, “I’m part of films where our characters stand out the most, not just the main star cast. The strategy is to stay fit and people will come to me.”

Apparently, he followed the keto diet and has realised “to move forward and stand tall.”

Bobby Deol is likely to play a character with negative shade in director Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. If everything goes right then it may turn out to be a new lease of life for Bobby Deol’s acting career.

Race 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid, this year.